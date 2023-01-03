Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $609.47 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

