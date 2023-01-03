Lumi Credits Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,056.91 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

