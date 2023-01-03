Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 147223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

