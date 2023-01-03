LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LumiraDx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,986. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMDX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

About LumiraDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMDX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $163,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $241,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $327,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

