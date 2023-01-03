LUXO (LUXO) Price Tops $0.0630 on Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and $756.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00463840 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.39 or 0.02242776 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.43 or 0.29680992 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

