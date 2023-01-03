LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 2.1 %

LVMUY traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 406,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.92. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $112.04 and a 52 week high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.8189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($893.62) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($917.02) to €900.00 ($957.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($760.64) to €720.00 ($765.96) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($893.62) to €845.00 ($898.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $774.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

