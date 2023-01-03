Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 2.8% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Snowflake stock opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $347.70.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

