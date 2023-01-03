Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $115.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

