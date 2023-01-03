MA Private Wealth Buys 590 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

