Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.65 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $680,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Macy’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.