MaidSafeCoin Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $1,035.58 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

