Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys 1,860 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

