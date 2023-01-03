MAP Protocol Trading Down 2.8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $57.34 million and approximately $232,997.87 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

