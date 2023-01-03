MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $271.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $278.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.06 and its 200 day moving average is $257.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

