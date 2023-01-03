Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

NYSE:MA opened at $347.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.