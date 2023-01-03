Matrix Trust Co Buys 2,999 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Get Rating

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

