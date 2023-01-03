Matrix Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Matrix Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matrix Trust Co owned 1.44% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,347,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 345.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

