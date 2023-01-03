Matrix Trust Co Invests $15.13 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 227,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

