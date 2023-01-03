Matrix Trust Co Sells 26,717 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Matrix Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.22% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $52,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,207,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after buying an additional 173,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

