Matrix Trust Co Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Matrix Trust Co lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 171,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aflac by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 105,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,888 shares of company stock worth $4,029,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

