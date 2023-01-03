Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading Up 7.4%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.68. Approximately 88 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Insider Activity at Matthews International

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 414.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 162,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 143.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 283.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

