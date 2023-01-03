McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,096. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.78 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

