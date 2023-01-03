McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 297,439 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $165,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.37. 18,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,096. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

