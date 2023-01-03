McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,710. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

