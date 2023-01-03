Mdex Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $66.34 million and $2.27 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.02235002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29719392 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,834,868 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.