Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,202.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,686. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

