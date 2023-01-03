Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.50. 4,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

