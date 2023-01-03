Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. 115,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

