Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 10.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 2,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

