Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $152.48 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,145,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 10.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 16.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $152,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,021. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

