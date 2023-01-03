Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $308.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.