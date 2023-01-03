Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $654,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

CTRA stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

