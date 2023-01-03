Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 538,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,439,932. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

