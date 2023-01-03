Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 598 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. 20,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

