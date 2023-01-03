Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of AVRE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,505. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

