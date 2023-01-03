Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,652. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
