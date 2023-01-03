Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.69

Metal (MTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00004116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and $4.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00462125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.02256739 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.