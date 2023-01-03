Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
MEI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.37. 6,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
