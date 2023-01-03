Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $44.37. 6,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

