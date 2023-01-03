MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MFA Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,560. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -63.06%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.