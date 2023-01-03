MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$139,604.72 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 61,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,604.72 ($94,969.20).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 233,027 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$528,971.29 ($359,844.41).

On Friday, December 16th, Christopher Mackay purchased 243,674 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$565,323.68 ($384,573.93).

On Friday, December 9th, Christopher Mackay purchased 304,102 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$723,762.76 ($492,355.62).

On Friday, December 2nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 119,086 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$284,615.54 ($193,616.01).

On Friday, November 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 182,350 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$433,993.00 ($295,233.33).

On Friday, November 18th, Christopher Mackay purchased 267,903 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$624,213.99 ($424,635.37).

On Friday, November 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,157 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.38 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$688,193.66 ($468,158.95).

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.

On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$637,994.52 ($434,009.88).

On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$696,522.00 ($473,824.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

