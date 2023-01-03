Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 172,904 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Micro Focus International Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

