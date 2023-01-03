Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 67,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Millrock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

