Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,808 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.87% of Moelis & Company worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

