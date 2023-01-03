Monero Market Cap Tops $2.71 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $148.47 or 0.00890762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $49.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,667.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00451596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020983 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00094739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00596754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00238330 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,222,280 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

