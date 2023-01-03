Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,410 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.24% of Monster Beverage worth $110,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $146,334,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.