Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,083. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

