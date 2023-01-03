Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG remained flat at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

