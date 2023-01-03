Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

SYK traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.24. 7,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

