Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

NYSE:EXR traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,678. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.59 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

