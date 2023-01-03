Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $24.23 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. 73,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,530. The company has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.